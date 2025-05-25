Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Quartet, Something Classic Games

New RPG Title Quartet Releases Free Demo On Steam

Try out a free demo of the upcoming RPG game Quartet on Steam, as they put a new spin on the storytelling aspect of this new title

Article Summary Quartet's free demo is now available on Steam, offering a hands-on preview of its unique RPG mechanics.

Experience four intertwining stories in Quartet, playable in any order for a dynamic narrative experience.

Inspired by Octopath Traveler, Quartet features parallel events and layered storytelling in a shared world.

Engage in turn-based combat with eight characters, each with swappable abilities and tactical depth.

Indie game developer and publisher Something Classic Games has released a free demo for their upcoming RPG title, Quartet. The game has been in development on the down-low for a few years now, as they held a crowdfunding campaign back in 2021, but have been pretty quiet about development since then. The demo, which you can play right now on Steam, offers up a small example of what you'll see in the game, as they have taken a different kind of approach to storytelling. You can choose between four different stories in the same world, as you play them in whatever order you wish, and discover how they intertwine with each other. Reminds us a bit of Octopath Traveler, but everything is happening roughly on top of each other's events. You can watch an old trailer here with the info below before heading over to download it.

Quartet

A series of train robberies leads to evidence of a government conspiracy. A mysterious deck of cards gives a young girl a vision of another world. A fleet of deadly airships burns a path across the Imperial frontier. The world's unlikeliest hero manifests tremendous magical power. These stories intertwine in the world of Quartet. Before it is all over, the eight heroes will uncover how a secret, centuries-old conflict literally reshaped the world. Then they will have their own decision to make about the destiny of magic.

Eight characters fight against enemies in turn-based combat. The player can deploy four characters at a time, with the ability to swap in any of the four reserve characters. Swapped characters are able to immediately take a turn. While characters are in the reserve, they continue to regenerate their AP, allowing tactically savvy players to hit the enemy with a never-ending stream of their best attacks.

