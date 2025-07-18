Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CherryPick Games, Frozen District, Quartermaster

New Spy Agency Simulator Quartermaster Announced

Run a spy agency's technical side in the new management strategy simulation game Quartermaster, coming out sometime next year

Article Summary Quartermaster is a management sim where you oversee a spy agency’s gadgets and operations.

Design cutting-edge spy gear, train secret agents, and thwart sabotage in this strategic game.

Manage staff, facility security, and agent logistics to ensure mission success worldwide.

Launching Q1 2026 from Cherrypick Games and Frozen District—lead your agency to covert victory.

Indie game developer Cherrypick Games and publisher Frozen District revealed their latest sim title on the way, as you go behind the spy with Quartermaster. The game is a management strategy simulation in which you play this world's version of Q, trying to help out agents in the field by making all sorts of gadgets to help them out. But keep yourself aware of double agents and sabotage that might set your program back. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives sometime in Q1 2026.

Quartermaster

Run and manage advanced facilities to deliver comprehensive services to agents across the globe. Develop top-tier, precisely calibrated spy gadgets, equip them to secret agents, and train them to be fully prepared for their missions. Agent safety is in your hands! Every year, thousands of agents die around the world due to gadget malfunctions and a lack of proper training! Employ the most experienced staff to ensure innovation, efficiency, and diversity in every solution you create. Manage their needs, train them in new skills, and make sure their breaks aren't too long. In the end, it's not a government-sponsored vacation; they're here to deliver results. Each day, we work tirelessly, often skirting the edge of legal labor standards, to deliver world-class equipment to operatives on the edge.

Under-the-coat jetpacks. Top-tech spy glasses. Robots disguised as attaché cases. Hologram-generating devices. Watches that shoot glass-cutting lasers. Undetectable latex disguise masks. Pair all that with specialized spy training: strength, marksmanship, hand-to-hand combat, computer hacking, and high-speed car chases, and you've got everything needed to enhance a spy's effectiveness in the field. Now, just custom-fit the gear to the mission, and the martini will stay stirred, not shaken. Or maybe the other way around, whatever the specific taste.

Security is the cornerstone of your success. And while infiltration attempts do occur, the agency takes great pride in maintaining one of the most effective double-agent monitoring systems in the industry. All you will need to do is set it up in your facility, hire the right staff, and run it. Once an agent is prepared and ready for their mission, the agency also provides logistical solutions for effective deployment, all conveniently under one roof and entirely in your hands. Research, develop, prepare, monitor mission success rates, and adapt to build the most efficient and commercially successful top-secret agency in the world!

