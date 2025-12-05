Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Georgina Owassapian, Night Shift: 1999, Winter Schloss Studio

Night Shift: 1999 Launches New Free Demo On Steam

Can you balance being a vampire with your average boring life? Try for yourself in Night Shift: 1999 with the free demo on Steam

Article Summary Night Shift: 1999 free demo now available on Steam from indie developer Georgina Owassapian.

Play as Isra Bayassee, a centuries-old vampire balancing everyday life and supernatural urges.

Shape the story through choices with five narrative routes and eleven unique endings to discover.

Explore Kings Cross in a 1-bit visual novel full of secrets, heartbreak, and branching rewards.

Solo indie game developer Georgina Owassapian and publisher Winter Schloss Studios have launched a free demo of their upcoming game, Night Shift: 1999. This is an interesting casual title as you play a vampire living in Kings Cross, Sydney, Australia, who also happens to lead a normal life with a job and friends. Do you have the ability to balance everything in your life at the turn of the next Century? You can try for yourself in the new demo, available right now on Steam.

Night Shift: 1999

Night Shift: 1999 is an upcoming 1-bit visual novel where you play as Isra Bayassee, a centuries-aged vampire, as she struggles to reintegrate into society. As a player-driven narrative tale, your choices will shape the story's outcomes. With five routes and eleven different endings, each playthrough will grant new rewards. Balance work, vampirism, and socialising as you explore Kings Cross during the last year of the millennium. Keep a lid on your darkest desires and be rewarded with a deeper understanding of what it means to live again. Or don't — no one will stop you. You're a vampire, after all.

Meet a cast of intriguing individuals, all running from secrets of their own, as you try to run from yours. The past will catch up eventually, but what that means, you decide. Experience heartbreak and betrayal — and maybe love, if you try hard enough — as you work the night shift at the local hospital. Everyone has a story of their own, and it's up to you to find that out. After all, who wants to celebrate New Year's alone?

Find new ways to satiate your hunger that won't lead to a forced resignation — or a stake through the heart. As you come across a variety of blood bags, not all of them will be so forgiving. Will you blend into the backdrop of humanity or push against the fold? It's up to you to choose what kind of person you want to be — or if you want to be a human at all. The consequences of your actions will always be close behind.

