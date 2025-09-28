Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Team Ninja, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: Nioh, Nioh 3

Nioh 3 Will Be Released For PC & Consoles In February 2026

More details and a new trailer were revealed for Nioh 3 during Tokyo Game Show 2025, including the February 2026 release date

Article Summary Nioh 3 launches on PC and consoles in February 2026, as announced at Tokyo Game Show 2025.

Players become Tokugawa Takechiyo, battling yokai and facing betrayal in Sengoku era Japan.

Explore Edo Castle, Tōtōmi, and Heian period Kyoto with a new open-field gameplay experience.

Switch seamlessly between Samurai and Ninja combat styles to conquer enemies and the Crucible.

During Tokyo Game Show 2025, both Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo confirmed that Nioh 3 will be released next February. The team revealed more details about the upcoming entry into the trilogy, as well as details about it being up for pre-order, as the game's official release date has been set for February 6, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we're sure more info will drop around the holidays.

Nioh 3

In Nioh 3, players take on the role of Tokugawa Takechiyo, poised to become the next Shogun during Japan's turbulent Sengoku period. In the shadows, Takechiyo's younger brother, Tokugawa Kunimatsu, consumed by hatred towards his brother's succession, plots to overthrow him. Empowered by a sinister force, he leads a horde of yokai in a fierce assault on Takechiyo, abruptly ending the era of peace and plunging Japan into hell. Guided by the mysterious power of his guardian spirit Kusanagi, Takechiyo transcends time to survive this kingdom in dire straits and become Shogun.

Covering various eras and regions, Nioh 3 includes Edo Castle and the Tōtōmi region during the Sengoku period, which players were able to explore in the Alpha demo, as well as the recently unveiled Kyoto, the capital of the Heian period. Players will also be able to freely explore each era in open-field experience, featuring beautiful and distinct environments. During his perilous quest to foil his brother's conspiracy, Takechiyo will face various yokai and other powerful enemies, while taking on the challenge of the Crucible.

This game features an open field filled with the sense of tension characteristic of the Nioh series while also allowing you to explore to your heart's content. In this dark samurai world, you will encounter formidable yokai, explore menacing villages where darkness lurks, and struggle against the ominous presence of "the Crucible." You can enjoy an instantaneous and seamless switch between two combat styles during battle, facing your enemies head-on with Samurai Style and using quick movements and special techniques with Ninja Style.

