Nitro Kid Set For A PC Release On October 18th

TinyBuild Games and indie developer Wildboy Studios revealed their roguelike deck-builder Nitro Kid will be released on October 18th. The team is currently doing an open playtest on Steam right now, which you can take part in at the link above, as they're showing off never-before-seen characters and levels for you to play around in. This is basically a two-in-one punch of helping promote the game and get some last-minute testing out the door before it comes out in about four weeks. You can learn more about the game and the playtest below!

Enter neon 80's Miami where sleazy megacorporation INFINITY has stepped in to clean up after a crystal meteor devastated the city, killing hundreds of adults due to acute radiation, and displacing even more children–or so it seemed. Later dubbed NITRO KIDs, these missing youths were discovered to have never been missing at all. Instead, they were held in confinement by INFINITY, the subject of experiments in massive underground laboratories in hopes of creating a new breed of military super soldiers.

Prepare to fight as secret agents L33, J4X, and K31, some of the few individuals with knowledge of the NITRO KIDs' whereabouts, as they jab, block, and slide their way through the procedurally generated rooms of the INFINITY tower. Break in, fight off killer robots, formidable INFINITY employees, and abominable mutants, and finally burn the INFINITY tower to the ground and save the NITRO KIDs.

Navigate a grid-based combat system with progressive deck building to shift and slide around enemies to find the most optimal position to execute deadly kung fu combos with more than 250 unique cards to choose from. Lay down a Skill card like Inferno to double a target's Burn damage before igniting them with a flaming Whirlkick, or apply the Full Metal Jacket card to take up to 10 more points of damage when in a pinch. Unlock and combine lethal new cards, including playable characters and card sets to invent new playstyles.