Nordic Ashes: The Complete Saga Arrives On Consoles

Nordic Ashes: The Complete Saga has been released both physically and digitally for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, along with a Collector's Edition

Indie game developer and publisher Noxfall Studios has released both digital and physical versions of Nordic Ashes: The Complete Saga. This is the full version of Nordic Ashes: Survivors of Ragnarok, with all of the DLC and updates ever released for the game in one package, specifically for the Nintendo Switch and PS5. What's more, they have also released Collector's Editions for both consoles, complete with bonus materials such as an artbook, a keychain, stickers, the original soundtrack, and more. Youc an see more in the latest trailer above.

Nordic Ashes: The Complete Saga

Nordic Ashes: The Complete Saga is a challenging Norse inspired roguelite-survivor game, where you'll have to survive hordes of creatures that come your way. Unlock new weapons and abilities as you battle. Upgrade your characters' stats with Constellation Ability Trees, equip yourself with powerful relics and slay your enemies before they surround you, or it may be too late… During Ragnarok, Yggdrasil, the Tree of Life, lost almost all of its energy to sustain the Nine Realms. Only a few heroes will be able to survive the End of the World. Play as Axeldör, a Viking warrior; Thyra, a fierce ranger; or Hafgrim, master of the elements, among many other charismatic survivors. If you are streaming, this feature was made for you! Connect your Twitch Account in the Settings panel and fight against elite enemies and bosses named after people from your chat!

Nine maps, inspired by each realm of Norse mythology.

Ten characters, with exclusive skills and weapons.

Skill tree in the form of character constellations, to improve the stats of each survivor.

Yggdrasil as a meta-progress tree to boost different features that will make you feel more powerful in your adventure.

Character Masteries to upgrade your characters to their maximum potential.

Five game modes: Adventure, Ragnarok, Daily Challenge, Custom and Nightmare.

Very replayable.

Alternative character skins for every character.

Elites and Bosses with their own behaviors to make battles more epic.

Reward Shrines scattered throughout the realm to always have quests or challenges to complete during a run.

Ascensions of each character's relics to boost them even more.

150 Relics.

150 Achievements.

Secrets.

Twitch integration to make streamings more fun.

Ready for PC, Mac, Linux and Steamdeck

