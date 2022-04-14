Oranguru & Shiny Cherub Arrive In Pokémon GO On 4/20

It looks as if we're getting a new Alolan species and a new Shiny next week in Pokémon GO. It all begins on next week's holiday on Wednesday, April 20th with the launch of the Sustainability Week Event which introduces both Oranguru and Shiny Cherubi into the game. Let's get into the details.

Here are all the details we can currently confirm for the Sustainability Week 2022 Event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, April 20th, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Monday, April 25, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.

New release: Oranguru, the Sage Pokémon, will be available in the wild. I would've thought this one would be in Raids, but thankfully Niantic introduced it into the wild for this one. How rare it'll be, though, is to be seen.

Shiny release: Shiny Cherubi.

Realm world impact: This event will help trees get planted in the real world. When a Trainer who walks 5KM during Stufful Community Day on April 23rd, mobile developer Niantic Labs will plant a tree, up to 100,000 trees. Looks like they're really putting their money where their mouth is with this "get back out there" action.

Timed Research: More along the lines of getting back out into the world, this questline will be available only on Saturday, April 23rd from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM local time. Each page will task Trainers with walking 1 KM in order to earn an encounter with the newly Shiny-capable Cherubi.

Collection Challenge: Completing this Collection Challenge will earn a Mossy Lure Module and 15 Great Balls, but note that two of the Pokémon needed to complete the Challenge, Gloom and Weepinbell, only appear when using a Mossy Lure Module. See the "Event Bonuses" section below to see how to get a free one.

Wild spawns: Oddish, Grimer, Turtwig, Grotle, Cherubi, Trubbish, Ferroseed, Oranguru. Venusaur and Phantump will be rare spawns.

7KM Event Eggs: Alolan Diglett, Larvitar, Cherub*, Oranguru.

Event bonuses: Double XP for spinning PokéStops. One free Mossy Lure Module will be available in the shop.


