People Are Petitioning For A Mortal Kombat Trilogy UE5 Remake

There's a petition currently happening online gaining a ton of traction related to one of the classic gaming franchises, Mortal Kombat. Over the years there have been several entries and offshoots and spinoffs of the franchise, but one title that fans come back to a lot for weird reasons is Mortal Kombat Trilogy. The game was originally released in late 1996 for the original PlayStation and the N64 before later being ported to other consoles and PC in 1997. The game was basically Midway's all-in-one package update to Mortal Kombat 3, (technically it was the second update, the first being Ultimate MK3), which added every stage, character, fatality, and more from all o the first three entries in the series. While it was cool to get Johnny Cage and Raiden back after being cut from MK3, the game got a bit of a lukewarm reception for essentially repeating what it had done before, with some praising UMK3 for being a better upgrade.

Over the years, Mortal Kombat Trilogy has received more of a cult following, as it has become an introduction point to people who want to explore the original games from the '90s without having to play them individually. And it's because of this, along with the fact that 2022 will be the franchise's 30th Anniversary, that a petition has been started to bring the game back to life. The petition can be found on Change.org, and the request seems pretty simple by modern-gaming standards. They'd like to see the game upgraded with new graphics and using Unreal Engine 5, which let's be real, would be the gaming tech equivalent of sticking a V8 engine into a riding lawnmower. But it would probably look and play amazingly.

If you'd like an idea of how that could possibly look, you can check out the video below. And for those of you who have never seen Mortal Kombat Trilogy on its own, we have another below it showing how the original version of the game looked to those of us who played it back in the day.

