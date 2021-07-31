Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Announces New "Braver" Class

SEGA announced some new features coming to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, including a brand new Braver class. The new class is going to drop into the game on August 4th, but before then, the company released a little info on it (which we have for you here) and a livestream reveal that we have down at the bottom. The new class should open up some fun options, but it will also come with its own restrictions compared to others. There will also be new additions coming, which you can read about here as well.

Phantasy Star Online 2 Braver Class

The Braver class features two new weapons that excel in close quarters or at range, the Katana and Photon Bow. The Katana is a melee weapon that is used for agile attacks. The Katana features the "Katana PA Combo" with three levels of action changes when the same Photon Art is used in succession. The Photon Bow deals consistent damage in long-range combat. Launch normal attacks while moving around and attack while charging at enemies. The exclusive class skill "Brave Combat" reduces PP consumption for a set amount of time and while active, will launch a powerful finishing attack. With the release of the Braver class, instructor Dierdre offers tasks for players to practice their new skills and weapons. Players can get outfits, hairstyles, and emotes based on the new class through the SG Scratch Ticket "Astute Braver".

New Side Story and Quest

"A Melancholy Monument" Side Story will be added to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis in August. Complete the side story to receive rewards! The new Urgent Quest "Mining Rig Defense" will be available in Central Aelio starting August 18. Up to eight players can join the defense quest to protect the mining rigs from enemies. The quest features new enemies like self-destructing "Boms" and aerial DOLLS "Destragras". If players survive all of the waves with at least one mining rig left, then it's mission accomplished! All weapon categories from the "Evolcoat" series will be available as rewards.

New AC Scratch Ticket Collections

AC Scratch Ticket "Sunshine Marine Stars" debuts on August 4 and features marine-themed outfits and ice cream emotes. On August 11, the "Oracle Renewal Collection II" hits the Revival AC Scratch Ticket store. The featured items were previously released in the Japanese version, but this is the first time this scratch ticket will be available in the global version. "Pure Maid Dress" and "Cursed Coat", both of which were popular back in PSO2, are coming to NGS. Cool off with AC Scratch Ticket "Summer Sky Seaside", featuring swimwear and summery emotes, launching August 18.