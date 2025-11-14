Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Pikipek, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Pikipek Community Day Comes to Pokémon GO This November

Pokémon GO has announced the details for November 2025 Community Day, which will feature Pikipek in its Shiny debut with a special move.

Evolve Trumbeak during the event to get a Toucannon with the exclusive Beak Blast Charged Attack.

Event bonuses include 3× XP, 2× Candy, increased Candy XL chance, extended Lures, and extra Special Trades.

Special Research available for $1.99 offers unique Pikipek encounters, rewards, and giftable tickets.

Pikipek Community Day comes to Pokémon GO this November and, with December surely going to be the annual recap… this is the last truly new Community Day feature of the year. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Pikipek Community Day, the newly announced November 2025 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Sunday, November 30, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Sunday, November 30, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Pikipek with boosted Shiny odds

: Pikipek with boosted Shiny odds Special moves : Evolve Trumbeak (Pikipek's Evolution) during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Toucannon that knows the Charged Attack Beak Blast: Trainer Battles: 110 power Gyms and raids: 125 power

: Evolve Trumbeak (Pikipek's Evolution) during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Toucannon that knows the Charged Attack Beak Blast: Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Pikipek Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards, including the following: 3 encounters with Pikipek that have a Tales of Transformation–themed Special Background, additional encounters with Pikipek, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1 Rare Candy XL, and even more goodies! Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story. Certain restrictions apply. Gifting cannot be completed if the recipient has purchased a Special Research ticket or has been gifted one already.

: A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses : 3× XP for catching Pokémon. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot Photobombs One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. Trades will require 50% less Stardust. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. Field Research: November Community Day–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Pikipek to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Pikipek, and more! You may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Pikipek that have a Tales of Transformation Special Background if you're lucky. Lure Module Bonus: From 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, Pikipek will have a very high chance of appearing at PokéStops with active regular Lure Modules. Pikipek attracted to regular Lure Modules will still have an increased chance to be Shiny and may have a Special Background. That's more chances to encounter the featured Pokémon even after the event hours. Field Research: November Community Day–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Pikipek to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Pikipek, and more! You may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Pikipek that have a Tales of Transformation Special Background—if you're lucky.

:

