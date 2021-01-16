Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Machop Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this weekend's Machop Community Day, let's take a deep dive into this species' lore.

Dex entry number 066, Machop is a pure Fighting-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Superpower Pokémon," this is what Machop's Dex entry says:

Machop's muscles are special — they never get sore no matter how much they are used in exercise. This Pokémon has sufficient power to hurl a hundred adult humans.

Machop is the first stage of a three-stage evolutionary line, with Machoke being the middle stage and Machamp being the ultimate stage. Each of these stages retains the pure Fighting-type and the "Superpower" classification. Machop was originally found in Rock Tunnel and on Victory Road in the original Red and Blue versions, where it made its debut.

For fans of the anime, Machop features prominently in the episodes The Punchy Pokémon where it makes its debut in a battle against Ash's Primape and then appears again in Pop Goes the Sneasel, Brave the Wave, Just One of the Geysers, and Sitting Psyduck. It has minor features in addition to these thought-out the anime series and the movies.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Machop:

Red/Blue: Loves to build its muscles. It trains in all styles of martial arts to become even stronger.

Yellow: Very powerful in spite of its small size. Its mastery of many types of martial arts makes it very tough.

Gold: Always brimming with power, it passes time by lifting boulders. Doing so makes it even stronger.

Sapphire: Machop exercises by hefting around a Graveler as if it were a barbell. There are some Machop that travel the world in a quest to master all kinds of martial arts.

Pearl: Its muscles never cramp however much it trains. It lives in the mountains away from humans.

Black/White: Though small in stature, it is powerful enough to easily heft and throws a number of Geodude at once.

Sun: It loves working out. As it gazes at its muscles, which continue to swell day by day, it becomes more and more dedicated to its training.