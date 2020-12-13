Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Rhyhorn Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this weekend's December 2020 Recap Community Day Weekend, let's take a look at Rhyhorn's lore.

Dex entry number 111, Rhyhorn is a dual Ground/Rock-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has a slight gender difference with the male exhibiting a longer horn. Referred to as the "Spikes Pokémon," this is what Rhyhorn's Dex entry says:

Rhyhorn runs in a straight line, smashing everything in its path. It is not nothered even if it rushes headlong into a block of steel. This Pokémon may fee some pain from the colision the next day, however.

Rhyhorn evolves into Rhydon and, ultimately, into Rhyperior. Rhyperior was added to this evolutionary line generations after Rhyhorn, arriving in the game with the Sinnoh Region in Generation Four. Rhyperior is well-known to be an absolute beast in Pokémon GO with its Community Day move of Rock Wrecker. Along with Pokémon such as Tyranitar with Smack Down and Metagross with Meteor Mash, Rhyhorn's ultimate form of Rhyperior is one of the absolute most useful Pokémon in raids. All of Rhyhorn's evolutions retain the dual typing of Ground/Rock.

For fans of the anime, Rhyhorn has had a laundry list of appearances. It debuted in the episode Bulbasaur's Mysterious Garden in a prominent feature, but perhaps its most memorable roles were its appearance in the first movie, Mewtwo Strikes Back and the episode In the Pink, where a Pink Rhyhorn appeared. Shiny Rhyhorn is a rust color, which makes this Pink Pokémon all the more unusual. It would surely be special if it ever arrived in Pokémon GO.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Rhyhorn:

Red/Blue: Its massive bones are 1000 times harder than human bones. It can easily knock a trailer flying.

Yellow: A Pokémon with a one-track mind. Once it charges, it won't stop running until it falls asleep.

Gold: It is inept at turning because of its four short legs. It can only charge and run in one direction.

Sapphire: Rhyhorn's brain is very small. It is so dense, while on a run it forgets why it started running in the first place. It apparently remembers sometimes if it demolishes something.