Pokémon Black 2 Nintendo DS Game For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare graded copy of Pokémon Black 2 for the Nintendo DS handheld gaming device up for auction! The much-praised sequels to Pokémon Black Version and Pokémon White Version, Black 2 and White 2 are also set in the Pokémon world's Unova region; as such you'll see many of the same creatures in the area. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, October 11th, to place a bid on this really cool sequel Pokémon game.

Set two years after the first games, this game is set in the same region, Unova, which is modeled after New York City. The basic story notes are the same as other Pokémon games, with the main character being a young Trainer looking to become the Champion of the Pokémon League in the region. With 150 new creatures in this generation, the game is a big deal in terms of the sheer quantity of new Pokémon to capture and train. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Black Version 2 – Wata 9.4 A Sealed, Nintendo DS Nintendo 2012 USA. The story takes place two years after the events of the previous game, Pokémon Black Version. Players can catch up to 277 Pokemon. Developed by Game Freak.

If you wish to place a bid on this copy of Pokémon Black 2, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, October 11th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!