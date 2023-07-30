Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2023, Season of Hidden Gems

Pokémon GO Announces August 2023 Content For GO Fest Month

Pokémon GO has announced August 2023 Content For GO Fest month including the return of Primal Groudon & Primal Kyogre along with new events.

Niantic has announced multiple events for Pokémon GO for August 2023. Let's get into it.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this August 2023:

July 25th – August 4th: Regidrago makes its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regidrago makes its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids August 4th – August 16th: Cresselia

Cresselia August 16th – August 27th: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing) Shadow Raids every weekend throughout the Season of Hidden Gems: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023: Regidrago

Regidrago Wednesday, August 9th, 2023: Cresselia

Cresselia Wednesday, August 16th, 2023: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023: Primal Kyogre

Primal Kyogre Wednesday, August 24th, 2023: Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon Wednesday, August 30th, 2023:Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this August 2023:

July 25th – August 4th: Mega Tyranitar

Mega Tyranitar August 4th – August 16th: Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados August 16th – August 23rd: Mega Salamence

Mega Salamence August 23rd – August 26th: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon August 27th – September 1st: Mega Salamence

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

August 4th – August 6th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka, Pokémon GO Fest 2023: London

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka, Pokémon GO Fest 2023: London August 5th – August 8th: Glittering Garden

Glittering Garden August 11th – August 15th: 2023 Pokémon World Championships

2023 Pokémon World Championships August 18th – August 20th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global August 13th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced

Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced August 19th – August 22nd: Noxious Swamp

Noxious Swamp August 26th – August 27th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

Tuesday, August 1st, 2023: Vulpix with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Vulpix with double XP for evolving Pokémon Tuesday, August 8th, 2023: Paras with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Paras with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 15th, 2023: Stufful with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Stufful with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023: Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 29th, 2023: Tentacool with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 1st 2023 until September 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy

Sableye, can be Shiny

Beldum, can be Shiny

Audino, can be Shiny

Here's how Mega Rayquaza will be released in Pokémon GO:

In-person debut: Mega Rayquaza will make its debut at in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2023 events. Trainers will be able to encounter Mega Rayquaza first at the previously announced GO Fest 2023 events in London, Osaka, and New York City, which I will be attending to report on later. Mega Rayquaza will then make its worldwide debut during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global!

Mega Rayquaza will make its debut at in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2023 events. Trainers will be able to encounter Mega Rayquaza first at the previously announced GO Fest 2023 events in London, Osaka, and New York City, which I will be attending to report on later. Mega Rayquaza will then make its worldwide debut during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global! Dragon Ascent and Meteorites: Rayquaza will only be able Mega Evolve if it has the Charged Attack of Dragon Ascent unlocked. Once it knows that attack, it will be able to attain this overpowered form. To obtain this attack, Trainers must gather a new item called Meteorites that will be available through research tasks during GO Fest 2023.

Rayquaza will only be able Mega Evolve if it has the Charged Attack of Dragon Ascent unlocked. Once it knows that attack, it will be able to attain this overpowered form. To obtain this attack, Trainers must gather a new item called Meteorites that will be available through research tasks during GO Fest 2023. Mega Rayquaza bonuses: Niantic has listed the following bonuses: "While attacking with Mega Rayquaza in a Raid Battle or a Gym battle, the attacks of other Trainers' Pokémon challenging that same raid or Gym will deal more damage. Their Pokémon's attacks will deal even more damage if the attack is Flying-, Psychic-, or Dragon-type." Wow — this is a big one! "When Rayquaza is Mega Evolved, catching Flying-, Psychic-, or Dragon-type Pokémon will grant you additional XP, additional Candy, and an increased chance of earning Candy XL." "Like other Mega-Evolved Pokémon, Rayquaza's Mega Level will increase the more times it Mega Evolves, improving these bonuses."

Niantic has listed the following bonuses: City-wide raids, with a limit: Mega Rayquaza will appear in raids throughout the cities in which the in-person GO Fest 2023 events are featured, but those who battle it without a GO Fest 2023 Ticket will not earn Mega Rayquaza Energy. Niantic clarifies, adding an extra bonus for Ticket goers: Ticket-holding event attendees can also work to complete an event-exclusive Special Research story as they explore the host city, learning more about how this Mega Evolution works and earning rewards such as Meteorites. Meteorites, the ability to teach Rayquaza the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent, and the ability to Mega Evolve Rayquaza are limited to ticket-holding Trainers during the Pokémon GO Fest 2023 live events in London, Osaka, and New York City. Trainers without a live event ticket will have the opportunity to do these things during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global.

Mega Rayquaza will appear in raids throughout the cities in which the in-person GO Fest 2023 events are featured, but those who battle it without a GO Fest 2023 Ticket will not earn Mega Rayquaza Energy. Niantic clarifies, adding an extra bonus for Ticket goers: Global release: After these in-person events, Mega Rayquaza will go global during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global on August 27th, 2023. All Trainers who log in during that day will receive a Special Research that award a Meteorite. Those with an event Ticked to the Global event will get an extra Meteorite and more rewards.

