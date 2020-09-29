Pokémon GO Brings Shiny Meltan Back With Pokémon HOME Integration

Well… we called it. Earlier this year, Niantic featured Meltan prominently in the fourth-anniversary poster for their hit game Pokémon GO. This meant, we speculated, that Shiny Meltan would finally return to the game. This has been confirmed today in Niantic's latest announcement which gave an update on their plans to integrate their game with Pokémon HOME. It is not yet announced when exactly this will roll out other than sometime during this calendar year.

In their official announcement, Niantic wrote:

Plans for Pokémon GO integration with Pokémon HOME were announced back in February, and we know that you've been eagerly awaiting a status update on this feature. We're excited to announce that Pokémon GO integration with Pokémon HOME will be available later this year! When this integration goes live, limited-time events will be happening in Pokémon GO, featuring particular Pokémon. You will be able to activate the Mystery Box after you send a Pokémon to Pokémon HOME from Pokémon GO, and if you open the Mystery Box during the celebration event, you'll have a chance of encountering a Shiny Meltan! Stay tuned for more information on the celebration event and on how to send the Pokémon that you've caught in Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME!

Previously, Mystery Boxes have only been available when connecting GO to the Nintendo Switch. Players would transfer Pokémon into Pokémon: Let's Go, which would earn one of these boxes. It works like an Incense, drawing Meltan encounters to trainers for a certain period of time (thirty minutes pre-pandemic, one-hour during the quarantine bonuses which are still active today). This offers trainers the only way to get more than one Meltan in the game. Shiny Meltan was briefly available through limited events but this new Pokémon HOME integration will mark its first return since its disappearance in mid-2019.