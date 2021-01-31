Pokémon GO Johto Celebration 2021 Event Review

The Johto Celebration event is wrapping up tomorrow in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what worked and what didn't work in this final region-specific celebration leading up to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto.

What Worked in This Pokémon GO Event

The raids: Finally, Entei returned to raids after a long, long absence and will be followed by Raikou and Suicune. It felt like raids were truly worth doing for the past two events, which is something that has been sorely missing in Pokémon GO.

The Shiny release: Miltank! This Pokémon may be an oddity, but it was a fun Shiny release that Niantic made available through common tasks, rare wild spawns, and raids. It felt like a challenge but also as if players were given a fair shot at this blue cow.

The spawns: Miltank, the new Shiny, was rare but available. Larvitar was actually popping in the wild and, while it wasn't a super common spawn, it was also the most we've seen of it in the wild in a long time. Besides those two top features, there was what felt like a more diverse spawn pool than the Unova, Sinnoh, and Hoenn Celebrations.

What Didn't Work in This Pokémon GO Event

Honestly, while the Timed Research was a bit odd considering it was Team GO Rocket-centric and straddled two events, this one not being a Rocket event… there is nothing I'd change about this one at all.

Overall

The Johto Celebration felt like Niantic put more work into this than the other region-specific events in Pokémon GO lately, which led to a more well-rounded, layered, and overall rewarding event. It was fun and light, and the stress of Shiny hunting Miltank, a rare spawn outside of events to say the least, was eased by the announcement of Miltank Spotlight Hour next month. Overall, in many ways, it felt as if Niantic noticed growing frustration among players with this current series events and the last few months of raids and decided to come through with major improvements.