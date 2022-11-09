Pokémon GO Sets November 2022 Events Including More Elite Raids

Niantic has announced the next slate of events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2022. It begins today with the Guzzlord-themed Greedy Gluttons event, gets really dark with a Team GO Rocket takeover, and that is just the start. Let's dive in.

Here are the next events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2022:

November 9th – 17 th, 2022 : Greedy Gluttons Event starting today

: Greedy Gluttons Event starting today November 14th – 17th, 2022 : Team GO Rocket Takeover

: Team GO Rocket Takeover November 12th, 2022 : November Community Day: Teddiursa

: November Community Day: Teddiursa November 13th, 2022 : Elite Raids

: Elite Raids November 18th – 20th, 2022 : Safari Zone: Singapore

: Safari Zone: Singapore November 23rd – 28th 2022 : Astral Eclipse Event

: Astral Eclipse Event November 27th, 2022: TBA

Here are more details on the Team GO Rocket Takeover:

Date and time: Monday, November 14th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. to Thursday, November 17th, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Monday, November 14th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. to Thursday, November 17th, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny release: Shiny Pawniard will be released in 12 KM Strange Eggs.

Shiny Pawniard will be released in 12 KM Strange Eggs. New Shiny Shadows? : This is not yet confirmed but likely. Details TBA.

: This is not yet confirmed but likely. Details TBA. Special Research: During the event and until December 1st, Trainers can claim a Special Research story, which when completed, gives Trainers a Super Rocket Radar to encounter Giovanni and Shadow Mewtwo. This makes me think we're likely getting a new Team GO Rocket storyline starting in December due to the time limit, which is likely on Mewtwo itself rather than the Special Research due to this not being classified as Timed Research.

During the event and until December 1st, Trainers can claim a Special Research story, which when completed, gives Trainers a Super Rocket Radar to encounter Giovanni and Shadow Mewtwo. This makes me think we're likely getting a new Team GO Rocket storyline starting in December due to the time limit, which is likely on Mewtwo itself rather than the Special Research due to this not being classified as Timed Research. New Shadow Pokémon via Team GO Rocket encounters: Shadow Alolan Diglett, Shadow Onix, Shadow Natu, Shadow Wailmer, Shadow Golett.

Shadow Alolan Diglett, Shadow Onix, Shadow Natu, Shadow Wailmer, Shadow Golett. 12 KM Strange Eggs: Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, Deino, Pancham, Skrelp, Salandit.

Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, Deino, Pancham, Skrelp, Salandit. Field Research: Complete tasks to earn a Mysterious Component.

There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2022:

November 15th, 2022: Porygon with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Porygon with double Candy for catching Pokémon November 22nd, 2022: Petilil with double Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Petilil with double Candy for transferring Pokémon. November 29th, 2022: Hoothoot with double XP for evolving Pokémon.