Pokémon Masters EX Announces Holiday 2020 Events

DeNA Co., Ltd. has announced their plans for the 2020 holiday festivities in their mobile game Pokémon Masters EX. Starting now and running until December 31st at 9:59PM Pacific, players can add "holiday-inspired versions" of the trainer/Pokémon pairs Erika & Comfey and Skyla & Togekiss to their teams via the sync pair spotlight scout. You can see these special versions below, where more details of the holiday announcement are included.

In their new Pokémon Masters EX announcement, DeNA also included information on both pairs, writing:

Erika & Comfey can deploy moves like Lei Up!, which restores all of your allies' HP. The Flying-type sync pair of Skyla & Togekiss can unleash moves like Tri-Attack, which has a high probability of leaving the opponent Paralyzed, Burned, or Frozen. Both sync pairs can reach a 6★ EX Potential rating, which increases the strength of their sync moves and provides them with an additional festive outfit to wear.

There will also be an in-game story event starting now called "Deck the Halls." It will run until the same date as the above feature: December 31st at 9:59 PM Pacific, as long as players have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. The Deck the Halls event is set to feature the previously mentioned holiday-clad Erika and Skyla working together to decorate a tree to "bring joy to the island of Pasio."

Speaking of decorations, The Pokémon Center in Pokémon Masters EX has also been re-decorated for the holiday season. Players can get festive with holiday-themed music as well as a gift of 1,000 Gems that can be claimed by those who log-in at any point before the end of the event.

DeNA also announced the following updates not related to the holiday-themed features:

Legendary Arena – Regirock

Battle against the Legendary Titan, Regirock, using only a limited number of sync pairs.

Available from now through December 20th at 9:59 PM Pacific Time.

Players must complete Chapter 2 of the Main Story to access.

Legendary Event –"The Beast That Devours The Sky"

"Players that complete this event will be able to form a sync pair with the Legendary Pokémon Solgaleo."

Available now until January 3rd at 9:59 PM Pacific.

Players must complete Chapter 2 of the Main Story to access

Dawn & Turtwig, Brendan & Treecko Return to Pasio:

These teams can be added to players' teams via the sync pair spotlight scout from now until December 20th at 9:59 PM Pacific in Pokémon Masters EX.