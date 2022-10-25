Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Reveals Greavard, The Ghost Dog

The Pokémon Company revealed a new trailer today for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, as they revealed Greavard, The Ghost Dog, for both games. Fittingly revealed ahead of Halloween, the company has created this adorable little pup with a candle on his head, pretty much guaranteeing that he will soon be in the run for the most adorable addition to the game and a sought-after plushie whenever they make them. This Ghost type can be found in the Paldea region when the two games are released on November 18th, giving you a pint-sized monster capable of doing some incredible damage with his abilities. What we're curious about is whether or not he evolves, and if so, into what! Enjoy the trailer and info on him below.

"Normally, Greavard barely moves, resting peacefully underground. It pokes the topmost part of its head above ground and lights an eerie glow at its tip, then waits for someone to approach. When a person draws near, Greavard jumps out of the ground while letting out a spooky cry that would startle most unsuspecting people—though it doesn't appear to do this with ill intent. Greavard has such a friendly and affectionate personality that paying it even the slightest bit of attention will make it so overjoyed that it will follow Trainers wherever they go. Of all the Pokémon residing in the Paldea region, it is known to be especially easy to befriend. However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life force of those around it, so it's best not to play with it too much. What's more, it also has powerful jaws that can shatter bones. A single bite from Greavard can be grievous—so Trainers are advised to approach it with caution."

Category: Ghost Dog Pokémon

Ghost Dog Pokémon Type: Ghost

Ghost Height: 2' (0.6 m)

2' (0.6 m) Weight: 77.2 lbs. (35.0 kg)

77.2 lbs. (35.0 kg) Ability: Pickup