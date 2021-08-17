Pokémon TCG 1st Ed Base Set Chansey Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in auctions revolving around comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a 1st Edition, shadowless Base Set copy; of Chansey from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! A Pokémon with a hit point count to rival the mighty Base Set stats of Charizard itself, Chansey has often been seen as an exceedingly rare creature in many of the video games and other aspects of the franchise as a whole. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 17th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time), to places a bid on this fantastic card from the Pokémon TCG.

Chansey has been seen, albeit rather elusively, in quite a few of the Pokémon franchise's many forms, be it in the Pokémon Centers across the world of the anime, in the Safari Zone in Fuschia City in the first generation of mainline games, or even in a minigame in Pokémon Stadium. There have been even more appearances by the Egg Pokémon in other media in the franchise as well. Chansey and its evolution Blissey have also been a frequent cause for many a moan and groan when being faced down by trainers at gyms in Pokémon GO. Clearly, this Pokémon TCG card is not a card you'd want to pass up the chance to bid on (if you'll pardon the expression)!

If you wish to bid on this beautifully preserved, graded copy of a really powerful card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, August 17th, at 7:50 PM Central Time, or 8:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!