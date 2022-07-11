Pokémon TCG Announces New Unscripted TV Series & Major Releases

The Pokémon Company International has announced details for a new reality TV series focused on the Pokémon TCG. Along with the announcement of this unscripted TV series based on the iconic trading card game, it was also announced that casting for the series will focus on fans located in the Los Angeles, California area. Let's get into the details.

Barry Sams, vice president of The Pokémon Trading Card Game at The Pokémon Company International, said:

"The Pokémon Trading Card Game has been a cornerstone of the Pokémon brand since it was introduced more than 25 years ago and at the center of its success is its fans. From dedicated competitors in the Play! Pokémon program and casual players battling after school with friends and family to collectors or general enthusiasts, we're looking forward to spotlighting the stories of our diverse TCG fans. Anyone in the Los Angeles area with a Pokémon TCG story to tell is encouraged to apply."

Fans hoping to appear on the show can check out the casting agency website right here.

In addition to this news, two new products have been announced for a late 2022 release. These include:

An as-of-yet untitled Ultra-Premium Collection: Retailing for approximately $120, this collection will feature three "etched foil special art cards" as a V, VMAX, and VSTAR. It will also include sixteen booster packs, a coin, sleeves, and more. The last time we saw an Ultra-Premium Collection was the highly coveted Celebrations UPC which ended up going for exorbitantly high prices in the secondary market. Before that, the only other times we saw Ultra Premium Collections were for SWSH Zacian and Zamazenta Gold Ultra-Premium Collection as well as the Shiny Rayquaza-themed UPC for the special set Hidden Fates.

