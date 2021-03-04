Pokémon TCG Drops New Shining Fates & First Partner Packs Tomorrow

Pokémon TCG is gearing up for another big release weekend. There will be five new products released that include Shining Fates premium collections, the first-ever sealed pack of oversized cards, the seasonal tins, and the first product from the brand new expansion, Battle Styles.

The full details for the items releasing this weekend include:

First Partner Pack – Galar : This is the first pack of over-sized cards that focus on the starters. The Pokémon TCG will release this Galar pack first with Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble cards with each subsequent month moving backward in time to the next generation. We're starting with Galar, then moving to Alola, Kalos, Unova, Sinnoh, Hoenn, Johto, and finally, in October, Kanto. These are meant to be displayed in the 25th Anniversary Oversized Binder which was released last week with an exclusive over-sized Pikachu card. These monthly sets will come with two packs. Early openings appear to show that the set will include Vivid Voltage and Sun & Moon base but we cannot confirm that it'll be consistent. Releasing March 5th, 2021.

