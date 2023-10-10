Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ancient Roar, Armarouge, Future Flash, pokemon

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar & Future Flash: Armarouge Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar & Future Flash sets will soon be released, and Ancient Roar has been confirmed to feature Armarouge ex.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at some Fire-types from this set.

We have two new Charcadet cards and an Armarouge ex in Ancient Roar. The first Charcadent on the left by kantaro might be left for a later set, because the second which is on the right and is drawn by Mizue, has already been confirmed to appear in Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift. In any case, both may still be included. Armarouge ex is illustrated by Armarouge takuyoa. This Pokémon has appeared in Scarlet & Violet and Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames previously, but this is the first time it's getting a mechanic card.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

