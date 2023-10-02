Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ancient Roar, Future Flash, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar & Future Flash: Mela & Tulip

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar & Future Flash features Scarlet & Violet Trainers Mela & Tulip who use Fire- and Psychic-types respectively.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at two Trainer cards coming in these sets.

To the left, we have Mela in Ancient Roar with artwork by kirisAki and Tupli in Future Flash with artwork by Naoki Saito.

Mela is one of Team Star's bosses in the Scarlet & Violet games. She runs the Schedar Squad, which focuses on Fire-type Pokémon. When battling, Mela uses Torkoal, Coalossal, Houndoom, Arcanine, and Armarouge.

Tulip is the Alfornada Gym Leader, and she specializes in Psychic-type Pokémon. Her choices include Farigiraf, Gardevoir, Espathra, Gallade, and Florges. Tulip is also a model and beauty artist.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

