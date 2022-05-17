Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Enamorus CSR

The NEW Pokémon TCG set has arrived in Japan. Dark Phantasma was released on May 13th, 2022, and continues the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma features cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set also continues the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and sees more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo pattern. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at another Secret Rare that has been revealed now that packs are being opened.

Japanese sets have a slightly different rarity than English sets. In Japan, more cards are considered Secret Rares. Full Art V, Alternate Art V, and Full Art Trainer Supporters are all Secret Rares in Japan while, in English sets, they are numbered cards in the expansion. Also, and most notably here, Character Rares and Character Super Rares are just numbered as Secret Rares in Japanese sets as these sets have no Trainer Gallery subset.

So in this Character Super Rare, the newly introduced Legendary Enamorous is pictured with Cogita. Cogita is a character in Hisui who plays a role in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. She is highly knowledgable and informs the player about Enamorous, who was a previously unknown fourth member of the Forces of Nature which includes Thundurus, Landorus, and Tornadus.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.