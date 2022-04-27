Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Zoroark Holo

The next Pokémon TCG sex arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at the set's Hisuian Zorua line.

I know that to a lot of Pokémon TCG collectors, it's all about the Ultra Rare chase. However, I have to come out and say it. The artwork on the standard Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark cards above is so much better than the V and VSTAR! The V was underwhelming and the VSTAR was cool, but these two just deliver on a different level. Artist Akira Komayama illustrates the Hisuian Zorua with a cute style and stunning background that lights up the night with brilliant green color. Then, Kouki Saitou contributes artwork for the Hisuian Zoroark holo which gives us a much better look at the werewolf-esque design of this regional variant.

