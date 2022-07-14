Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Aerodactyl VSTAR

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at one of the major hits from Lost Abyss.

Aerodactyl VSTAR is one of the set's three VSTARs along with Origin Forme Giratina and Drapion. I personally love that this set has two sorts of left-field VSTARs. We have so far seen a mixture of the obvious icons like Charizard and the Eeveelutions along with the Sinnoh and Huisuian Pokémon getting the VSTAR treatment, so now we're seeing Lost Abyss move away from the obvious and start to dig a little deeper, which is always interesting. One thing about Aerodactyl VSTAR is that we knew it was coming. While we don't know too much about Sword & Shield – Lost Origin yet besides what we've seen coming out of Japan's equivalent sets, it is confirmed that Aerodactyl VSTAR will be included.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.