Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Cleffa

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame will feature not only a Dark-type Tera Pokémon ex Charizard card but also Cleffa.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at a baby Pokémon card from this set.

Cleffa returns to the Pokémon TCG after not a single appearance in the Sword & Shield era. Artist kurumitsu illustrates this colorful, beamingly happy baby Pokémon, but English-language collectors should note that a different print of the card with artwork by Mina Nakai will appear as an SV Black Star Promo that can be found in Build & Battle boxes of Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames pre-release kits. This is quite a return for Cleffa, as it is also getting an Illustration Rare. However, we will not currently preview that version of the card because only a low-quality leak of the French version of the card has come out.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

