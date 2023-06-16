Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: eiscue, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Tera Eiscue Ex

WIth Tera Pokémon getting shifting types like a Fire-type Eiscue in the next Pokémon TCG set, this era is beginning to evoke Delta Species.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at another Tera Pokémon ex from this set.

This Tera Eiscue ex is yet another Pokémon card that sees the Tera-type differ from the species' standard type. As an Ice-type, Eiscue would normally appear as a Water-type in the TCG, but this Tera type turns it into a Fire-type card. These Tera ex with different typings evokes the old Delta Species cards gave us things like an Water-type and Fire-type Mew, an Electric-type and Dark-type Charizard, and so on. Who knows what Tera type cards will bring us in the future of the Scarlet & Violet era.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

