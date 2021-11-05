Pokémon TCG Kicks Off Fusion Strike Pre-Release Weekend

The delayed Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike pre-release weekend, which was initially set to happen last week, will begin tomorrow, November 6th. This weekend, tournament-official game stores will host pre-release events for Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, the new Pokémon TCG set themed around Mew VMAX, Gengar VMAX, Boltund, and Genesect. Fusion Strike introduces a brand new Battle Style, with Fusion Strike which is featured on multiple Pokémon in the expansion. Durin this weekend, fans will be able to purchase Build & Battle kits at Pokémon TCG pre-release events ahead of the wide release of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike on November 12th, 2021.

Here's how the Pokémon TCG describes Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike:

The path ahead is riddled with rivals and fierce battles. Fortunately, it also harbors limitless potential as the new Fusion Strike style emerges, capturing the unbound spirit of Pokémon and Trainers alike! Adaptable new Pokémon V like Genesect V, Hoopa V, and Mew VMAX are eager for battle, while Single Strike and Rapid Strike Pokémon loom large as Rillaboom VMAX, Cinderace VMAX, and Inteleon VMAX appear in their Gigantamax forms. Go with the flow and discover powerful new strategies in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike! Over 260 cards 20 powerful Pokémon V and eight enormous Pokémon VMAX Over 20 new Fusion Strike cards More new Single Strike and Rapid Strike cards 20 Trainer cards and a new Special Energy card

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is set to become the largest expansion ever released by the Pokémon TCG. While booster boxes will not be on sale during this weekend, collectors and players will be able to get Build & Battle kits which come with four packs, one of four stamped promos, and cards to help build a deck. Some shops even offer those who buy these boxes three extra packs in addition to the Build & Battle box.

