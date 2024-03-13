Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In March 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in March 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in March 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $80.54 Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $67.78 Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $26.09 Super Rod Gold Hyper Rare 276/193: $22.36 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $20.71 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $19.77 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $17.44 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $15.26 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $15.14 Boss's Orders Special Sketch Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $13.64 Squawkabilly ex Special Illustration Rare 264/193: $13.02 Grusha Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 268/193: $12.39 Maushold Illustration Rare 226/193: $11.68 Baxcalibur Illustration Rare 210/193: $10.96 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $10.89

While most other sets are seeing value falling a bit, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved's chase card is holding steady. Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter is quite an expensive Trainer Supporter card, maintaining its value even though Iono got another Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter in the newly released Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates special set. This Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved version is much, much more sought after. Even the second most valuable card, Magikarp Illustration Rare, went up in value a bit. This Magikarp is the top standard (non-Special) Illustration Rare that has been released thus far.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

