Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade In July 2024

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in July 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $231.82 Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $108.67 Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $81.07 Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $67.32 Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $52.94 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $51.40 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $38.87 Buddy-Buddy Poffin Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 223/167: $38.10 Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $33.40 Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $23.13 Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $22.57 Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 215/167: $18.60 Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 212/167: $18.28 Chansey Illustration Rare 187/167: $16.25 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Gold Hyper Rare 221/167: $15.87

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare has gained over $100 in value in the last month. This is quite a boom, putting this card as the most valuable chase card of the Scarlet & Violet era so far. Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter has also sustained its $100+ value, which is unusual. This set seems to be one of the hottest among collectors, which isn't something I anticipated. Most of this set, with the exception of the Ogerpon-focused cards, increased in value this month.

