Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade In July 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ogerpon-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade in July 2024.

Article Summary

  • July 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch of Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade.
  • Greninja ex Illustration Rare sees a $100+ value surge, topping the set.
  • Scarlet & Violet era set garners heavy collector interest and value peaks.
  • Follow Bleeding Cool for daily Pokémon TCG insights and upcoming set reveals.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in July 2024.

Twilight Masquerade top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Twilight Masquerade top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $231.82
  2. Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $108.67
  3. Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $81.07
  4. Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $67.32
  5. Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $52.94
  6. Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $51.40
  7. Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $38.87
  8. Buddy-Buddy Poffin Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 223/167: $38.10
  9. Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $33.40
  10. Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $23.13
  11. Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $22.57
  12. Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 215/167: $18.60
  13. Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 212/167: $18.28
  14. Chansey Illustration Rare 187/167: $16.25
  15. Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Gold Hyper Rare 221/167: $15.87

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare has gained over $100 in value in the last month. This is quite a boom, putting this card as the most valuable chase card of the Scarlet & Violet era so far. Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter has also sustained its $100+ value, which is unusual. This set seems to be one of the hottest among collectors, which isn't something I anticipated. Most of this set, with the exception of the Ogerpon-focused cards, increased in value this month.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

