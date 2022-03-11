Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In March 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in March 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $188.50 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $25.11 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $15.84 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $15.24 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $13.85 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $12.84 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $12.36 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $12.15 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $10.59 Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $10.48 Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $10.41 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $10.13 Allister Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 192/185: $9.84 Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $9.46 Beauty Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 194/185: $7.58

Outside of a $6 drop on the set's ultimate chase card of Pikacu VMAX Rainbow Rare, Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage hasn't moved much since last month. Late 2021 saw the Pokémon TCG reprint this set which has made both sealed product and singles drop dramatically in value. The Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare used to idle around $300, but now it is more affordable than ever. Now is a good time to act on this set and purchase either sealed product or singles.