Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Mew Goes Gold

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

Two Gold Mews in one year? I have to count that as a terrific year for the Pokémon TCG. When the Shiny Mew Gold Card from Celebrations leaked online year, I remember seeing that card and hesitating to report on it. On one level, it felt unethical as it was rumored to be obtained illegally, and that isn't something I'd ever reward with coverage. On another level, it felt almost too good to be true. It was, really, the perfect card. It felt like something a fan would really want rather than something we'd actually get. And then, boom — it's real, it exists, and a ton of us are pulling it. Now, we have another Gold Mew, but this time it is done in the Black & Gold style that was introduced in 2020 and updated in VMAX Climax. This style of card is referred to as "Ultra Rare" in Japan (note the UR rarity at the bottom of the card), but that is what American audiences generally refer to as the rarity of a Pokémon-V in this era, GX during the Sun & Moon era, EX during the XY and Black & White eras, and so on. I haven't seen an official term for this card that is used in the States, so I've been calling these Black & Gold Secret Rares. The first round of these, which consisted of Zacian and Zamazenta promos and two Eternatus cards from Shining Fates, were purely black and gold. VMAX Climax introduces what seems to be a type-based third color, with Mew getting a pinkish-purple that accentuates the artwork. I think it's a beautiful addition that will elevate this style of card, which I'm now hoping we get to see quite a bit more. From the glittering texture of the gold to the sleek black, there's something quite luxurious about this style of card, and I'm thrilled to see Mew get this treatment.

