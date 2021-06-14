Pull Rate Quest: Opening Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Packs Part 3

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. Battle Styles, for instance, is said to have a terrible pull rate. Personally, I've had rough boxes of Battle Styles, but I've also had multiple boxes with two Full Arts, a Secret Rare, and a total of fourteen white codes. It seems to be very much a crapshoot. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here to kick off Pull Rate Quest, a new series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open another booster box of Chilling Reign and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

Today, I went down to Brother's Grim in Selden, New York. As a tournament official store that hosts Pokémon TCG pre-release events, they are able to begin selling Chilling Reign products today. I picked up my pre-orders and left with a few extra items, all of which I'll open for this series. First, let's get to that booster box. This is my second-ever Chilling Reign booster box (Pokémon TCG sent the first for review) and I was once again very pleased with the pull rate. Generally, I hope for twelve or more white code cards (which essentially mean a holo or better) and either a Secret Rare and a Full Art or two Full Arts. I ended up with fourteen white codes which broke down like this:

5 Holo Rares

6 Pokémon V

0 Pokémon VMAX

1 Full Art Pokémon V

0 Alternate Art Pokémon V

1 Full Art Trainer

1 Rainbow Rare

Gold Secret Rare

Overall, that's a great spread. When you have that high a number of white codes, the fewer holos you get, the better, as the rest of those will be reserved for Ultra Rares or higher. I'm a bit surprised at how hard VMAXes are to pull. The Rainbow Rare I pulled was a Celebi VMAX, but I've found that previous sets rewarded standard VMAXes more frequently. I found this one to be on par with the first box sent by the Pokémon TCG. (Read that review here.)

BEST PULLS OF THE OPENING: