Rain World Announces Downpour DLC On The Way

Akupara Games revealed new DLC is on the way for Rain World, as players will soon experience the complete Downpour. Developer Videocult has put together what looks to be an amazing pack of content as they are introducing a number of new levels, as well as co-op mode where you can team up with three others to take on some of the more challenging areas in the game. They have yet to put a release date on any of the content, but we do have some videos and info for you to check out as we know it will be released in the near future.

Jolly Co-Op allows for up to 4 local players to slip into the world of Rain World together to survive the treacherous industrial wastelands. Communicate through in-game gestures; lend a helping hand with the new piggyback riding mechanic; and customize your campaign with shared food bars, a Pup/Old mode, customizable survival requirements; and more! In addition, Steam Workshop support and an updated built-in mod manager will be coming to Rain World alongside the launch of Downpour. In Rain World, you are a small, courageous animal called a slugcat. Alone, separated from your family, you must brave the harsh, unforgiving wilderness where predators rule. Survive using your wits and proficiency in throwing tools to keep the beasts at bay while seeking refuge from the catastrophic downpours that tear through the land. The Downpour DLC includes thousands of new maps across ten new regions, five new playable characters with unique storylines and endings, two new game modes, and local co-op. Breaking New Ground to Explore – Survive and explore ten expansive new regions – featuring thousands of new maps, environments, creatures, and weather anomalies to discover

