Renegade Game Studios Becomes World Of Darkness Publisher

Some big news today for World of Darkness fans as Renegade Game Studios is now the publishing partner for their catalog. The news comes as a relief after things had gone pretty quiet tabletop-wise for the IP after the release of the Fifth Edition of Vampire: The Masquerade. Now we know that on top of taking over the publishing duties, Renegade will bring IP development to the story universes in-house and will start by releasing a free digital supplement with Vampire: The Masquerade Companion. This will bring new playable clans to the game in December, helping further expand the popular title after finding popularity through Twitch streams such as L.A. By Night. The new movement to make content will be led by World of Darkness Creative Lead Justin Achilli, as they will move forward to create foundational material for all stories set in a World of Darkness franchise. This includes video games, comics, and other forms of media.

Considering the library they have to work with of titles such as Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Wraith: The Oblivion, Changeling: The Dreaming, and more, there are massive possibilities they could explore if they're truly intent on making these IPs new again. Part of the plan mentioned in the announcement today is that they intend to make core TTRPG books, which some of their games haven't seen in two decades. This could mark a new era for the brand itself if everyone plays their cards right. We have several quotes for you below from today's reveal, along with a video the company released detailing some of the changes on the way.

"Renegade and World of Darkness worked closely together on Vampire: The Masquerade – Rivals and the team proved their passion for our brands and alignment with our values in that collaboration," said Sean Greaney, Brand Manager for World of Darkness at Paradox Interactive. "Our joint goal is to ensure that there will be no disruption of service for fans looking to get their hands on Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition books." "We're thrilled to work with the World of Darkness team and create exciting content for this rich universe of supernatural horror." said Scott Gaeta, President and Publisher at Renegade Game Studios. "We look forward to supporting the existing community and welcoming in new players very soon." "Bringing IP development in-house is one of the many reasons why the World of Darkness team hired me and I'm thrilled to take on this responsibility. I'll be working with handpicked teams to set the lore, atmosphere, and tone that players have come to expect, and working with partners like Renegade to create compelling stories within that framework," Achilli said. "Even though I'm leading this process, we'll continue to work with teams of writers and freelancers. Our goal is to ensure that book development happens with teams that include a diversity of voices." "World of Darkness fans have been asking us for more Vampire: The Masquerade content since we launched the 5th edition core book in 2018. Vampire: The Masquerade Companion is our answer, adding in some of their most-requested features like clan Tzimisce and rules for Mortals", said Martyna Zych, Brand Community Developer for World of Darkness. "We are listening to our players, and now that we are developing IP in-house, we are equipped to respond to their feedback and produce content like the Companion. This is just one of many products we have in the pipeline, and while we can't reveal anything else now, I will say that it is a great time to be a World of Darkness fan."