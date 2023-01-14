Rhythm Sprout Set For Release This February Those waiting on Rhythm Sprout, the new rhythm game from tinyBuild won't need to wait long as the game will release next month.

Developer SURT and publisher tinyBuild Games have an official release date for Rhythm Sprout, as the game is set to come out this February. This is a rhythm-action title in which you will be playing a courageous knight off on a quest to stop the evil King Sugar Daddy from ruining the Vegetable Kingdom with his army of no good sweet-tastic baddies. If you've ever played any of the games that follow in the Crypt Of The Necrodancer series, you'll know just what to do as you select the right patterns in the song to do damage in the fight. We got the latest trailer below as the game will drop onto all three major consoles, as well as for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store on February 1st, 2023.

"Join the courageous Sprout, the Chosen Onion, on a whimsical quest to stop King Sugar Daddy's Bad Sweets army from invading the mighty Vegetable Kingdom. Help restore Princess Cauliflower to power by venturing across the realm in handcrafted levels, including the Winter Woods, Haunted Mansion, and Daddy's Club, each with its own musical theme to boogie to. Slay beats on dance floors throughout a vibrant wacky world. Dodge, attack, and slice sugary foes to the sound of an original soundtrack featuring a cornucopia of genres like disco, K-pop, lo-fi, EDM, metal, and more."

"Uncover new lands to face devilish enemies ranging from loathsome gingerbread people to wicked ice cream cones. A wide variety of game modes, level modifiers, and high-sync beatmaps allow for endless remixed levels and hours of replayability, providing a stimulating challenge for rhythm game veterans as they master enemy attack patterns and experience new twists while replaying familiar levels. To sweeten the pot, become the freshest vegetable on the dance floor by unlocking adorable new skins to customize Sprout's outfits and weapons."