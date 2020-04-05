Rockstar Is Donating In-Game Earnings To Aid In Coronavirus Relief

Rockstar Games is working hard to do its part to help reduce the effects of the novel coronavirus, at least when it comes to monetary contributions.

The Red Dead Redemption II developer announced that it would be donating five percent of its in-game transactions in Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online to small businesses and communities working to combat issues brought on by COVID-19. The news came about via official tweet from the Rockstar Games account.

"The Rockstar Games community is at the center of everything we do," read the message. "We love seeing players immersed in [the] exploration of our virtual worlds and connecting with each other through them. As our teams navigate these difficult times, we see our local communities across North America, the UK, India, and beyond being deeply affected. Small businesses have closed their doors, and communities who rely on government-provided support that they cannot access are struggling. The road ahead will be challenging, and we want to help where we can."

Rockstar Games and COVID-19 Relief pic.twitter.com/9j6NrtcrFN — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 1, 2020

The company will work to distribute aid "directly" and by "supporting some of the amazing organizations who are on the ground." It isn't clear exactly what this means, but it sounds like Rockstar has plenty of ways to support others on the back burner. Even the seemingly small amount of transactions made within Rockstar's online titles will end up being a large amount of money when you consider just how much those titles make in a short amount of time.

Of course, this is great news, and anyone affected by the pandemic needs all the assistance they can get. It's likely additional studios will continue to follow in Rockstar's footsteps as the world tries to figure out a way to move past all this. Here's hoping it all comes to an end soon. We want to see Grand Theft Auto VI someday, of course.