Rough Justice: '84 Is Set To Be Released In Mid-March Get ready to bring justice to the streets, '80s style! Rough Justice: ‘84 will be released on PC via Steam next month.

Daedalic Entertainment and Gamma Minus UG announced that Rough Justice: '84 is set to be released on PC via Steam next month. The game will put you in charge of a fledgling security agency on the brink of going out of business as you find new ways to fund yourselves and thrive in a crime-infested 1980s noir setting. Spend your days taking on cases where you'll need to do a little detective work and a little puzzle-solving to bust the criminals and seek revenge in this board game-inspired strategy title revolving around dice and cards. The game is due out on March 14th on Steam, but for now, enjoy the trailer and info below.

"In this single-player board game-inspired strategy game, solve puzzles and use dice and cards to successfully run your private security agency. Advise your agents as they deal with security, fugitive recovery, repossession cases, and more. Hire freelance agents to help complete cases! Every case has different requirements, and with a wide variety of agents to choose from, finding the right agent for the case is essential. Expand your roster to accommodate more agents by completing caseloads and receiving rewards. Whether it's security, repossession, fugitive recovery, or moonlighting, careful reading, and planning are the keys to success. Ascertain the specific case requirements and bring your A-game to the table by sending the right agent to get the job done."

"Each Rough Justice: '84 agent has five stats with different values, ranging from 0 to 5. The value corresponds to the number of dice allocated when performing a stat roll. Some cases offer diverse and immersive gameplay with genre and era-specific puzzles (read: mini-games). They are a mixture of cryptograms and digital and analog mechanics: reflex-based as well as mathematical challenges. By using cards, stat values are temporarily increased for dice rolls. Gear Cards have a tier value which indicates the rarity of the card, as well as a durability factor, indicating the total amount of uses the card has before it is removed from the inventory. To root out the cancer gnawing at the city, use all the power and resources available to you: from your agents and era-accurate surveillance technology to friends in high places. But look out – behind the curtains of this struggle for justice, a much bigger story is playing out. A secret organization with grand ambitions spread its influence over Seneca City, and it has you in its crosshairs."