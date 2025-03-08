Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Shadow of the Orient, Spacelab Games

Shadow Of The Orient Gets a Console Release Date

After being released this past October for PC, Shadow Of The Orient will finally becoming to consoles near the end of the month

Article Summary Shadow Of The Orient consoles release date: March 27, 2025!

Enjoy pixel-art action on PC, Steam Deck, and soon consoles.

Engage in action-packed quests with bosses and secrets.

Spacelab Games brings an exciting platformer for all ages.

Indie game developer and publisher Spacelab Games has confirmed the console release date for their pixel platformer, Shadow of the Orient. The game was released back in October 2024 for PC with the promise of a console edition, which is finally coming as it will launch on March 27, 2025. This version will include all of the updates made to the game so far, but beyond that, there's no new content for console players. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer showing off more from the pixel-art action platformer that will give old-school gamers a bit of a throwback.

Shadow of the Orient

Shadow of the Orient is a fun action platformer for all ages! Play it on your desktop, laptop, or Steam deck and enjoy several hours of non-stop action until you face off against the dark lord in a final showdown. After 200 years, the dark shadow has returned, wreaking havoc across the Orient. Only Xiaolang, a brave warrior who possesses the elemental power of fire, has the strength to take on the shadow clan, rescue the children of the Orient, and restore peace to the people of the East. However, the dark shadow is stronger than ever, and Xiaolang has not had to fight for two centuries. Is he up to the task? Are you? Embark upon a perilous quest full of dangerous enemies, deadly traps and hidden secrets to hunt down the shadow and restore peace to the people of the orient in Shadow of the Orient.

Fun action platforming for all ages

Three worlds to explore across 15 maps

Three end-of-act boss fights

Five speed run levels

Unique enemies per act

Secret areas to explore

Easy and Hard game modes

Multiple melee and ranged weapons

Steam achievements

Full Controller support

Digitized Soundtrack

Three to four hours total game time for completionists

