Alolan Marowak Raid Day came to Pokémon GO yesterday on Halloween. For the event, every Gym in the game popped a six-hour-long Alolan Marowak Raid, enabling trainers to do as many of these as possible. Was this long-awaited event which was mistakenly announced back in 2019 worth the hype, or a waste of a day's gameplay?

The Good:

Alolan Marowak is a great choice for a Raid Day in Pokémon GO. It used to be a difficult Tier Four raid that took multiple players to defeat, but now with the removal of Tiers Two and Four, it is a nice, soloable Tier Three. Alolan Marowak has a great Shiny, intriguing lore, and is useful in the GO Battle League. There isn't really another current Shiny-capable Pokémon, short of a Legendary, that would be as solid of a choice.

The Shiny rate seemed to be as high as previous Raid Days, which would put it around one in ten. If you wanted a Shiny Alolan Marowak, this event was essentially a guarantee.

Three free Remote Raid Passes and five free passes from spinning Gyms was a generous feature.

The Bad:

Alolan Marowak's exclusive move of Shadow Bone couldn't been better. Early glimpses have seen experts say that Shadow Ball, a Ghost-type move that it already has, will outperform this new attack. This isn't a big deal by any means, but it would be good to see this move buffed a bit.

This is less a critique of the actual day than Niantic's raid system for Pokémon GO, but the removal of Tier Two and Four raids have been followed up by very static and uninteresting raid rotations. Alolan Marowak was a gem of raids and now essentially everyone who was able to play today, even casually, will have access to that Shiny, which makes it yet another Tier Three raid that folks won't want to play when it comes out again. Again, this is not something Niantic should have changed about Alolan Marowak Raid Day, because it was a great choice. Rather, Niantic should focus on enriching the raid pool with more interesting Pokémon… perhaps with the Shiny release of Galarian Weezing?

Overall, Alolan Marowak Raid Day was a great event. Raid Days are sorely missed in Pokémon GO, with the expected Legendary Raid Days of the summer absent in 2020, and this one-day event gives hopes that this will turn as a more common feature in Pokémon GO.