Shiny Buizel To Debut In New Pokémon GO Event Next Week

There's little more satisfying than clicking a Pokémon encounter and being greeted by a burst of sparkles. A new Shiny will arrive in Pokémon GO next week as a part of the Sinnoh Celebration 2021 event, which continues Niantic's series of region-focused weeks leading up to the major Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event. Shiny Buizel and its evolution of Shiny Floatzel will debut in the game on January 12th. Here are the full details of its release, what you should be looking for, and how you'll be able to obtain this new Shiny. Let's go!

First of all, the design. Pictured above, you can see the standard Buizel and its evolution of Floatzel on the left. Both have orange fur, a yellow floatie around their neck, and blue elements. Their Shiny form isn't a super crazy difference, with the change in the fur color reminiscent of Charmander's Shiny due to the way it turns from a deeper orange to a very light yellow-orange. The blue elements stay the same, but there is a big difference that makes this a more noticeable and appealing Shiny: its floatie turns white. Also, note for the potentially more intense collectors, there is a very slight gender difference with Buizel that shows two spots on the male's back and one on the female's.

Now, for those looking to hunt and catch Shiny Buizel, I am happy to report that it will be a wild spawn during Niantic's Sinnoh Celebration in Pokémon GO. The Sinnoh Celebration will run from Tuesday, January 12th, 2021, at 10 AM to Sunday, January 17th, 2021, at 8PM local time. Essentially, we will have five full days to catch Shiny Buizel.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bleeding Cool today for a full breakdown of the Sinnoh Celebration event, which is offering more than just a new Shiny Pokémon. Notable, Gible will be returning to Tier One raids.