Shiny Celebi Returns To Pokémon GO, But Can You Get It Twice?

A new Masterwork Research is coming to Pokémon GO. Let's take a look the details for this new way to obtain a Shiny Celebi.

A new Masterwork Research is coming to Pokémon GO. It will allow Trainers who missed out on the Distracted by Something Shiny Special Research questline to obtain Shiny Celebi. What about Trainers who did complete that Special Research. Let's take a look at the details.

The new Masterwork Research is titled Whispers in the Woods. For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), Pokémon GO Trainers will be able to pick up a Masterwork Research story, Whispers in the Woods, which leads to an encounter with Shiny Celebi. It will debut during the upcoming Pokémon GO's 8th Anniversary Party event.

Shiny Celebi originally appeared in Pokémon GO in the Distracted by Something Shiny Special Research story, and it's returning once more as part of our 8th Anniversary Party. Once purchased, you'll be able to access a Masterwork Research story, which are special kinds of research that are intended to be completed over a long period of time. Tickets for this Masterwork Research story will be available to purchase until Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Ticket holders will gain access to the Masterwork Research story during the 8th Anniversary Party event. To receive the Masterwork Research, you must open Pokémon GO at some point between Friday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. and Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time. After you've received the Masterwork Research, you can complete it at any time.

Trainers who purchase this Masterwork Research story or have previously received the Distracted by Something Shiny Special Research story (either active or completed) can also enjoy the following bonuses for the duration of our 8th Anniversary Party event.

2× Incense duration

2× Daily Adventure Incense duration

2× Lucky Egg duration

However, Niantic confirms that Pokémon GO Trainers who completed the Distracted by Something Shiny Special Research story will not be able to purchase this Masterwork Research story. That means no double Shiny Celebi.

