Shiny Meowth Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Prepare for trouble and make it double, triple, quadruple, etcetera. Tonight is Spotlight Hour from 6 PM – 7 PM in Pokémon GO, and the game will be flooded with Team Rocket's Pokémon companion. It's the talking, bipedal cat with a New York accent who learned speech from watching TV. It's the cat Pokémon so beloved that it has two regional variants from the Alola and Galar regions. It's Meowth… that's right. Here's everything you need to know about Meowth Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO.

First of all, this Spotlight Hour has been confirmed to only focus on Kanto Meowth. While those hunting the Alolan or Galarian forms should surrender now, others who want the Shiny Kanto Meowth should prepare to fight, because the Shiny is available! It is quite similar to the standard form but its saturated body and dark pink toes make this a subtle, but underrated Shiny.

The bonus is double catch Candy, which wouldn't normally be a very attractive bonus for a Spotlight Hour featuring a common species in Pokémon GO, but remember… Shiny Meltan is back, and what better time to reap the benefits of double candy when then you've popped one a Mystery Box. So if you're not in need of a Shiny Meowth, grinding out the hour for Meltan candy is more than worth the effort.

If it seems like Meowth was just featured… well, that's because it was. Meowth: Limited Research day spotlighted Alolan Meowth in October and also offered encounters with the original Kanto version with what seemed like increased Shiny odds. Unlike Research Days, Spotlight Hours never get increased Shiny odds, so you'll be dealing with the full, standard Shiny rate when hunting for your little pink-toed bandit.

For those looking ahead, next week's Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour, the final of November, will feature Barboach with the bonus of double transfer candy.