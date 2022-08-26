Sifu To Receive Gameplay Modifiers With Summer Update

Indie developer and publisher Sloclap revealed they have a Deluxe Edition of Sifu on the way, with gameplay modifiers coming in the next update. Both of these will launch at the same time on August 31st, as the free update is focused on giving you several different ways to play and providing those who purchase the new version with everything released so far in one build. This includes different modifiers to play with, a new scoring system, and a ton of new outfits to battle in. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer for the edition.

For those who have already walked Sifu's path to Wude, brand-new gameplay modifiers and a new scoring system will push their abilities and skills to the absolute limit, or give them the opportunity to beat on enemies stress-free. These modifiers swing in both directions, bumping Sifu's challenge up by letting enemies ignore a player's guard and preventing them from picking up weapons or giving them infinite health and structure, and unbreakable weapons. Players who want a true challenge can make their own "hardcore" runs by making enemies even stronger, reducing their character to a single hit point and removing aging as well as guarding.

Players who may like to brag about their mastery of Kung Fu can finally show off a new score that better reflects their fighting finesse. The new scoring system will take into account every punch, kick, sweep and finisher performed, doling out a ranking based on a player's smoothness, efficiency and variety. Dismantle a group of enemies without getting hit, and players will be greeted with a score worth flaunting. Speaking of flaunting, players will be able to show off their moves with two additional outfits. Accessed in the Wuguan, the Enforcer armor, a set that covers Sifu's protagonist in a suit of tactical equipment, will be made available to owners of the game's deluxe edition. All players will be able to access the second outfit, Master Hand. Featuring a sleek trench coat and a stylish hat, players will be challenged to avoid every incoming attack if they want to keep their look intact.