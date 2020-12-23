Slowbro Brings In The New Year With New Pokémon GO Event

The 2020 Slowpoke and 2021 Slowbro that we told you about last week are set to arrive in Pokémon GO! Let's take a look at Niantic's New Year's event which will see the debut and return of certain costume Pokémon.

From Thursday, December 31st, 2020, at 10 PM to Monday, January 4th, 2021, at 10 PM local time, the New Year's Event will come to Pokémon GO. Trainers can expect the following features:

Slowpoke wearing 2020 glasses can be encountered in the wild, Field Research tasks, raids, and in 2KM Eggs. This is pretty hilarious, and Niantic have made this a cute little narrative release. It appears that Slowpoke forgot what year it is, but when evolved, it will become a Slowbro wearing 2021 glasses

New costumed Pokémon will include: Pichu wearing a New Year's from 2KM Eggs, Pikachu wearing a New Year's hat in the wild and Field Research tasks, and Raichu in a New Year's hat by evolving up the Pikachu.

Returning costumed Pokémon include: Raticate, Wobbuffet, and that absolute meme Wurmple, all of them wearing party hats. They will be available through raids. Party Hat Eevee can be encountered through Field Research.

2KM Eggs: In addition to the New Year's Slowpoke, these eggs will also hatch Wynaut. Niantic mentioned here that Wynaut can be Shiny, which has been true for a long time, so perhaps this specific emphasis means that the Egg pool will be small enough to make the possibility of hatching a Shiny Wynaut feel a bit more… possible. Here's hoping!

The in-game shop: Niantic says" Boxes will contain different items during the event!" but that's all we know so far. The deals were terrific last year, so hopefully, we're getting boxes that will be as loaded as the 2020 New Year's offerings.

Bonuses: Throughout the event, double hatch Candy, double hatch Stardust, and half hatch distance will be active.