Snakesss By Big Potato Games Will Hit Amazon Webstore This Month

Big Potato, whose innovative adventure game What Next? we covered last month, has got another game out that is hitting shelves on Amazon some time this month. Snakesss is a social deduction trivia game that boasts a deceptive quality to the gameplay by which it runs, through its very tagline.

The tagline for this game is a bit lengthy but adequately describes how the game runs: "Don't let them charm you into choosing the wrong answer". The way this game runs is as follows, according to the press release put out by Big Potato Games:

Snakesss is a sssuper simple social deduction trivia game. Score points by correctly answering multiple-choice questions, but watch out for Snakes who'll charm you into choosing the wrong answer! Are you a Snake who already knows the answer ready for deception? Are you a Human who doesn't know the answer or who to trust? Or are you the Mongoose of Truth who's definitely not a Snake but just as unsure as all the Humans? Read the questions out loud, then close your eyes! Summon only the Snakes to peek at the answer, while the Humans and Mongoose of Truth keep their eyes closed and stay in the dark… Once eyes are open, you have 2 minutes to discuss what the answer might be, but beware of Snakes who are trying to fool you! Time's up and time to guess. Humans and the Mongoose of Truth get a point for every player who guesses right, while Snakes bag the points for wrong answers.

Snakesss is marketed at a price point of $20.00 USD and is already out at any local Target store near you, but for those inclined to purchase it online, once again the game will be out on Amazon's webstore later this month. The game is meant to be played by between four and eight players in six rounds spanning a total of roughly a half an hour between them.

What do you think of Big Potato Games' newest game? Does Snakesss seem fun for you and your friends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!