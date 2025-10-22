Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic Rumble

Sonic Rumble Confirmed For Early November Launch

Get rady to rumble in a couple of weeks, as Sonic Rumble has been given an official launch date, arriving in early November

Up to 32 players can compete in chaotic survival battles and squad up in this fast-paced party game.

Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, Dr. Eggman, and more series favorites.

Customize your character and enjoy various gameplay modes on diverse, themed stages.

SEGA has dropped a brand-new trailer today for Sonic Rumble, as they have officially confirmed the game's launch date for November. The trailer is super short and really doesn't show off anything new about the game; it's basically here to tease the game's launch date, which is now set for November 5, 2025. That said, the team is still signing people up for the game in advance before it goes live on iOS, Android, Google Play Games on PC, and Steam globally. You can read mroe about it below.

Sonic Rumble

Have a blast with friends and family alike in chaotic survival battles! ​Sonic Rumble is the first multiplayer party game in the iconic game series, with up to 32 players battling it out! Who will be the world's top Rumbler?! Experience a vast array of stages with different themes and ways to play! Rumble is packed with different gameplay styles, including Run, where players race for the top spot, Survival, where players compete to stay in the game, Ring Battle, where players duke and dodge it out for the most rings, and lots more! Matches are short, so anyone can pick it up and play in their spare time.

Form a squad of four players and work together to take on other squads around the world. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, Dr. Eggman, and other Sonic-series favorites! Customize your characters to your heart's content with a variety of character skins, animations, effects, and more! Players control a character from the Sonic series as they enter a toy world created by the villainous Dr. Eggman, making their way through treacherous obstacle courses and dangerous arenas! Sonic Rumble features sprightly audio for those with a need for speed! Keep an ear out for iconic tunes from the Sonic series as well!

