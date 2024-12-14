Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Community Day, Dual Destiny, pokemon

Special Attacks Available in Pokémon GO December 2024 Community Day

These are the Charged Attacks and Fast Attacks available via evolution during Niantic's Pokémon GO December 2024 Community Day.

Article Summary Discover exclusive Charged and Fast Attacks during December 2024 Community Day in Pokémon GO.

Get Poliwrath with Counter, Politoed with Ice Beam, and more powered-up evolutions.

Evolve specific Pokémon to unlock moves like Blast Burn, Frenzy Plant, and Hydro Cannon.

Two-day event features past Community Day species with unique evolutions.

Niantic is bringing back Community Day species from 2024 and earlier to Pokémon GO for the special December 2024 Recap Community Day. Here are the special Attacks you can obtain via evolution during the two-day event.

Here are the full details for the Attacks available to unlock via evolution in December 2024 Recap Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Saturday, December 21, and Sunday, December 22, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

: Saturday, December 21, and Sunday, December 22, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Special moves : The following featured attacks will be available when evolving these Pokémon from Saturday, December 21, at 9:00 a.m. local time to Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. local time. Poliwrath: Evolve Poliwhirl (Poliwag's Evolution) to get a Poliwrath that knows the Fast Attack Counter. Politoed: Evolve Poliwhirl (Poliwag's Evolution) with a King's Rock to get a Politoed that knows the Charged Attack Ice Beam. Victreebel: Evolve Weepinbell (Bellsprout's Evolution) to get a Victreebel that knows the Fast Attack Magical Leaf. Rapidash and Galarian Rapidash: Evolve Ponyta or Galarian Ponyta to get a Rapidash or Galarian Rapidash that knows the Charged Attack Wild Charge. Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, and Galarian Slowking: Evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke to get a Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, or Galarian Slowking that knows the Charged Attack Surf. Typhlosion: Evolve Quilava (Cyndaquil's Evolution) to get a Typhlosion that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn. Blissey: Evolve Chansey to get a Blissey that knows the Charged Attack Wild Charge. Togekiss: Evolve Togetic (Togepi's Evolution) to get a Togekiss that knows the Charged Attack Aura Sphere. Quagsire: Evolve Wooper to get a Quagsire that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail. Salamence: Evolve Shelgon (Bagon's Evolution) to get a Salamence that knows the Charged Attack Outrage. Metagross: Evolve Metang (Beldum's Evolution) to get a Metagross that knows the Charged Attack Meteor Mash. Porygon-Z: Evolve Porygon2 (Porygon's Evolution) to get a Porygon-Z that knows the Charged Attack Tri Attack. Conkeldurr: Evolve Gurdurr (Timburr's Evolution) to get a Conkeldurr that knows the Charged Attack Brutal Swing. Leavanny: Evolve Swadloon (Sewaddle's Evolution) to get a Leavanny that knows the Fast Attack Shadow Claw. Eelektross: Evolve Eelektrik (Tynamo's Evolution) to get an Eelektross that knows the Fast Attack Volt Switch. Haxorus: Evolve Fraxure (Axew's Evolution) to get a Haxorus that knows the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe. Chesnaught: Evolve Quilladin (Chespin's Evolution) to get a Chesnaught that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant. Delphox: Evolve Braixen (Fennekin's Evolution) to get a Delphox that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn. Greninja: Evolve Frogadier (Froakie's Evolution) to get a Greninja that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Goodra: Evolve Sliggoo (Goomy's Evolution) to get a Goodra that knows the Charged Attack Thunder Punch. Noivern: Evolve Noibat to get a Noivern that knows the Charged Attack Boomburst. Decidueye: Evolve Dartrix (Rowlet's Evolution) to get a Decidueye that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant. Incineroar: Evolve Torracat (Litten's Evolution) to get an Incineroar that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn. Primarina: Evolve Brionne (Popplio's Evolution) to get a Primarina that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Vikavolt: Evolve Charjabug (Grubbin's Evolution) to get a Vikavolt that knows the Fast Attack Volt Switch. Grubbin that evolve into Charjabug during this period will also know Volt Switch. Tsareena: Evolve Steenee (Bounsweet's Evolution) to get a Tsareena that knows the Charged Attack High Jump Kick. Annihilape: Evolve Primeape (Mankey's Evolution) to get an Annihilape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist. Mankey that evolve into Primeape during this period will also know Rage Fist. Clodsire: Evolve Paldean Wooper to get a Clodsire that knows the Charged Attack Mega Horn.

: The following featured attacks will be available when evolving these Pokémon from Saturday, December 21, at 9:00 a.m. local time to Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. local time.

